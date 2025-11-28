- Home
Maharashtra Weather update: After a few days' break, the cold is set to return to the state. From November 28, temperatures will drop in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, with the weather department forecasting dense fog in some places.
Cold snap to intensify again in Maharashtra!
Mumbai: After a brief respite from the cold due to rising temperatures, the chill is set to return. From Nov 28, the weather department warns of a drop in temperature.
Mumbai: The chill will be felt again
Mumbai's sky will be clear with max/min temps around 30°C/22°C. A further drop is expected, with the minimum possibly hitting 18°C by Dec 3, bringing back the chill.
Pune: Minimum temperature to plummet
For Punekars, the next 2-3 days will be colder, with the minimum temperature potentially dropping to 13°C. After Dec 1, cloudy weather may cause a slight rise in temps.
Nashik: Dense morning fog
Nashik will have clear skies on Nov 28 with a min temp of 14°C and max of 30°C. However, dense morning fog is predicted for Nov 29, 30, and December 1.
Marathwada: Clear signs of increasing cold
In Sambhajinagar on Nov 28, the minimum temperature will be 14°C and the maximum 31°C. On the 29th, the minimum is expected to drop even further to 13°C.
Vidarbha: A mix of fog and cold
Vidarbha will experience partly cloudy skies. In Nagpur on Nov 28, the minimum temperature will be 16°C and the maximum 28°C. These temperature fluctuations will continue.
Cold weather makes a comeback in the state
Recently, cloudy weather raised temperatures, offering a break from the cold. But now, the signs of winter's return are clear, and chilly days are ahead for everyone.
