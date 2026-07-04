On July 4, India’s state-owned oil companies held petrol and diesel prices steady, despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets. Prices continue to vary between cities due to local taxes and other charges. While state-run firms maintained stable rates, private retailer Nayara Energy recently reduced its fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Friday, July 4, with state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) keeping retail fuel rates steady despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices. Fuel prices continue to vary from city to city because of differences in state taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges and dealer commissions.

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Petrol and Diesel Prices on July 4

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Note: Fuel prices vary by city due to state taxes and local levies and are subject to daily revision by oil marketing companies.

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices every day at 6 am based on international crude oil trends and foreign exchange rates. However, the retail prices in major cities have remained stable.

Also Read: OMCs' under-recovery crosses Rs 2.1 lakh crore: Hardeep Singh Puri

The steady prices come even as global oil markets continue to witness volatility. While crude oil production has increased globally, benchmark crude prices have firmed up again, keeping pressure on fuel pricing. Industry watchers believe domestic fuel prices will continue to depend on international crude movements, exchange rates and government policy decisions.

Meanwhile, private fuel retailer Nayara Energy recently reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across its retail outlets, marking the first major price cut by a fuel retailer in more than two years. However, state-run OMCs have not announced any corresponding reduction in pump prices, leaving their rates unchanged for now.

Motorists are advised to check the latest fuel prices in their respective cities before refuelling, as rates differ due to local taxation. Consumers can also obtain updated prices through SMS services or the official mobile applications of oil marketing companies.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel price cut a 'legitimate question' if crude stays low: Puri