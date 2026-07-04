A cautionary signal is up at Gujarat's Veraval Port as heavy monsoon rains disrupt life in western India. Severe waterlogging is reported in Jamnagar, stranding vehicles and school buses. The IMD has warned of continued heavy rainfall.

Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) has been hoisted at Veraval Port as part of a precautionary measure on Saturday due to the possibility of heavy rain and strong winds at sea. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) for ports to warn of squally weather, persistent gusty winds, and heavy rain associated with low-pressure systems or approaching storms.

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Monsoon Disrupts Life in Western India

Meanwhile, a relentless spell of monsoon rainfall severely disrupted normal life across western India, triggering intense waterlogging, stranding commuters, and leading to fatalities in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Jamnagar Flooded

In Gujarat's Jamnagar district, the Dhrol area bore the brunt of the onslaught, with incessant downpours inundating multiple arterial roads. The sudden flooding left numerous vehicles, including school buses full of children, stranded on waterlogged streets, forcing residents to wade through waist-deep waters to commute.

IMD Forecast and Monsoon Advancement

According to the IMD, Rajkot witnessed heavy rainfall on July 3, while thunderstorms accompanied heavy rain across parts of the region on July 4. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on July 5.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into additional parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.

The weather department also reported very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Valsad and Daman in south Gujarat, and in Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar and Porbandar in the Saurashtra region.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Gira Waterfalls in Waghai rose following continuous rainfall in the region.

On Thursday, the IMD said the southwest monsoon advanced into more parts of the country, covering some more areas of Gujarat, the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, the entire Delhi, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan.