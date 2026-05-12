A man was reportedly assaulted, humiliated and paraded semi-nude through the streets by a group of youths who accused him of being with a woman from another community in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

In a shocking incident, a man was reportedly assaulted, humiliated and paraded semi-nude through the streets by a group of youths who accused him of being with a woman from another community in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

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According to police sources, the accused youths, who allegedly claimed links to a rightwing outfit ‘Bajrang Dal', thrashed the man, smeared ink and cow dung on his face, and forced him to walk down the street in a semi-nude condition while slogans were raised around him.

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The disturbing incident reportedly unfolded in the Govindpura area on Saturday afternoon after the man was allegedly found with a woman outside his community at a hotel.

Videos purportedly showing the public humiliation soon flooded social media platforms, triggering widespread outrage.

Eyewitnesses claimed the ordeal continued for nearly an hour before police personnel finally reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Authorities later escorted both the man and the woman to the police station for questioning.

Police sources said the woman informed officials that she had known the man for a long time and did not wish to pursue any action against him. Following preliminary questioning, both were reportedly allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, after the videos of the alleged assault went viral online, a formal complaint along with the purported footage was submitted to the police commissioner’s office.

“A complaint, along with the (purported) clip, has been received. It is being examined and appropriate legal action would follow against the persons responsible,” Sanjay Kumar, commissioner, Bhopal Police, told TOI.