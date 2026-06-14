A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped, brutally assaulted and forced to transfer Rs 40,000 through UPI by two men who had been working at her house as painters in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped, brutally assaulted and forced to transfer Rs 40,000 through UPI by two men who had been working at her house as painters in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. The incident occurred on Thursday when the woman was alone at home while her family members had stepped out for work. According to police, the accused, identified as Anup Saket and Rakesh Saket, both around 21 years old, allegedly took advantage of the situation and attacked the woman.

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The duo first assaulted and threatened her, forcing her to transfer Rs 40,000 through a UPI transaction. They then allegedly took turns raping her. Traumatised and terrified, the survivor reportedly waited for her parents to return home later in the evening before telling them.

Her family immediately rushed her to the Jamodi police station, where a complaint was lodged. Police registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. Both men were arrested on Friday.

“One of the accused, Anup, was on one-day police remand and was sent to judicial remand on Saturday, while other Rakesh is in police remand till June 16 as further investigation is going on,” Jamodi police station incharge Divya Prakash Tripathi told TOI.

He added, “The accused not only extorted money and gangraped her but also beat her. She sustained injuries on her head and had got stitches.”

Police said the investigation is underway and further details are being gathered.