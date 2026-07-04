National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, which was blocked by a debris flow on Saturday morning due to monsoon activity, has been reopened for all vehicular traffic, officials said. The road was cleared within a short period.

NH-5 Reopened in Kinnaur

National Highway-5 (NH-5), which was blocked early Saturday morning following a debris flow in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, has been reopened for all vehicular traffic, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the district administration, the debris flow occurred at around 6.15 am after the onset of monsoon activity in the region, leading to a temporary disruption of traffic on the highway. Authorities said prompt action by the administration and deployment of heavy machinery helped restore connectivity within a short period.

Speaking to ANI, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma said the incident was one of several weather-related occurrences reported in the district following the arrival of the monsoon. "The monsoon season has arrived in Kinnaur, bringing with it several incidents, particularly major ones reported recently... On NH 5, a debris flow blocked the road at around 6.15 AM, causing the national highway to be obstructed. However, within half an hour, earth-moving equipment, including excavators, arrived on the spot, and NH 5 was reopened for all vehicles," Sharma said.

State on High Alert, Tourists Advised Caution

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government said all departments and disaster management teams have been placed on high alert to ensure a swift response to rain-related incidents across the state.

Speaking to ANI, Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said the state government has strengthened preparedness based on its experience of handling natural disasters in recent years. "Our government, district administration, Public Works Department, electricity department, local administration and disaster management teams remain fully alert. We have already experienced the devastating disaster of 2023 and difficult situations in 2025. Therefore, every department is prepared and responds immediately whenever any incident occurs. Roads are reopened at the earliest and essential services restored without delay," Chauhan said.

Chauhan also appealed to tourists not to avoid visiting Himachal Pradesh, stating that major tourist destinations in the state remain safe despite the ongoing monsoon season. However, he advised visitors to remain cautious and avoid vulnerable areas during heavy rainfall. "I want to appeal to tourists that destinations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Kasauli are safe. There is no reason to avoid travelling to the state. We only urge people to stay away from rivers, streams, and vulnerable areas during periods of heavy rain," he added.

Weather Warning and Safety Advisory

Earlier on June 3, the Shimla Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert for July 6 and July 7, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the low hill, plain and mid-hill regions of Himachal Pradesh, with authorities cautioning against the heightened risk of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and waterlogging.

According to the latest weather advisory, intense rainfall may trigger localised landslides, debris flows and flash floods in vulnerable areas. Slippery roads, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions are also expected, prompting disaster management authorities to urge residents and tourists to exercise extreme caution during the forecast period.

Authorities have advised people to avoid all non-essential travel through landslide-prone stretches and vulnerable mountain roads. The advisory also warns against venturing near swollen rivers, streams, waterfalls and other low-lying water bodies, while swimming and boating have been strictly discouraged during periods of intense rainfall.

The State Disaster Management and meteorological authorities have appealed to the public to remain updated with official weather bulletins and follow instructions issued by local administrations to minimise risks. With monsoon activity expected to intensify over the coming days, authorities have urged residents, tourists and farmers to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and strictly adhere to weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department and district administrations. (ANI)