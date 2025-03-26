user
Defence Ministry inks contracts with Bharat Forge and TASL worth Rs 6,900 crore

The Defence Ministry signed contracts worth ₹6,900 crore with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems for ATAGS and gun-towing vehicles, boosting indigenous artillery, modernizing the Army, and advancing India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 6:15 PM IST

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Wednesday inked contracts with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited for the procurement of 155mm/52 Calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and High Mobility Vehicle 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles respectively at a total cost of about Rs 6,900 crore. 

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block in New Delhi on March 26, 2025. With the signing, total contracts worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore have been signed by MoD for capital procurement till date in the current Financial Year 2024-25. 

During the contract signing, “the Project Director of ATAGS from DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune who played a pivotal role in the realisation of the project was felicitated by the Defence Secretary as an honour for his immense contribution,” an official said.

The 155 mm/52 Calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army. 

The procurement of this gun system marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Regiments, enhancing operational readiness. ATAGS, renowned for its exceptional lethality, will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes.

Being the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector by the Indian Army, the project will provide a boost to the Indian gun manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing eco-system as a whole.

This project is a proud flag-bearer of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, significantly contributing to employment generation and economic growth in line with the Make-in-India initiative.

