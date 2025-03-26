UPI faces widespread outage, causing payment inconvenience for thousands as users share memes

Read Full Article

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is currently facing disruptions, leaving thousands of users unable to make payments or transfer funds. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, reports of problems surged around 7:40 pm IST, with a staggering 2,750 users reporting issues.

The majority of users, about 83%, reported difficulties while making payments, followed by 13% who experienced issues with fund transfers, and 4% who had problems with the app itself. Users took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage and share humorous memes about their experiences.

Many users from prominent banks such as SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Paytm complained about facing issues while making payments on X. Some users poked fun at the situation, with one user joking that the downtime had created a "do or die situation" and that elders were right to advise carrying cash.

Others shared memes about the inconvenience, with one user quipping that two friends were stuck at a shop for 30 minutes, unable to pay for their snacks.

The outage has caused significant inconvenience, especially since many users have stopped carrying cash due to the convenience of UPI payments. As one user aptly put it, "UPI has been failing since the last hour, servers are down. Today, we'll have to wash dishes by hand."

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has not yet released an official statement on the outage, but users are eagerly awaiting a resolution to this issue.

