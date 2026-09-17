A shocking video from Kanpur's Kanshi Ram Combined Hospital shows a doctor's driver allegedly examining patients and writing prescriptions. The incident occurred while the emergency medical officer was away at court, sparking serious concerns over patient safety.

A shocking incident has surfaced from a government hospital in Kanpur, where a man identified as a doctor’s driver was allegedly seen attending to patients and writing prescriptions while the medical officer was away. According to reports, the incident happened at Kanpur's Kanshi Ram Combined Hospital and Trauma Center. Since then, a video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, forcing the hospital management to ask the concerned physician for an explanation.

The guy, named as Dev, was seen on the video asking people about their health concerns while conversing with them in the outpatient department. Before writing prescriptions, he allegedly asked some patients about symptoms including stomach ache and other discomforts.

How a non-medical staff member was reportedly permitted to treat patients and write prescriptions within a government healthcare institution has come under scrutiny in light of the film.

Reports suggest that Emergency Medical Officer Ramkesh was away from the hospital because he had gone to court in connection with a case.

During his absence, Dev allegedly called patients into the OPD, listened to their complaints and issued prescriptions. Some patients were reportedly instructed to obtain the medicines from a medical shop located outside the hospital.

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After then, the video became viral and attracted attention on social media. Hospital officials allegedly asked the doctor to explain the event when it went viral.

Additionally, officials have cautioned that if such carelessness is repeated, there may be disciplinary or legal action, including the potential for a formal complaint.Concerns regarding patient safety and the oversight of medical services at government hospitals have been raised by the occurrence. The episode also emphasises the dangers of letting unfit individuals carry out tasks that often call for competent medical specialists.

Authorities are now expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any rules or hospital protocols were violated.