Two 16-year-old, Class 12 students, were allegedly abducted and raped by two minor boys in the Kukshi area in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday evening, police said.

Two 16-year-old, Class 12 students, were allegedly abducted and raped by two minor boys in the Kukshi area in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday evening, police said. According to the complaint, the two girls and a friend had gone near their village to collect neem fruits when two boys arrived on a motorcycle. The accused allegedly forced the girls onto the bike and took them to an isolated location, where they sexually assaulted them, police said.

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The victims told police that the accused threatened to kill them if they revealed the incident to anyone. Following the alleged assault, the boys reportedly fled the spot, abandoning the girls in the secluded area.

The two teenagers walked nearly five kilometres to reach their homes. Their visibly distressed condition immediately alarmed family members, who questioned them about what had happened. The girls then narrated the alleged incident, prompting their families to approach Kukshi police later that night and lodge a formal complaint.

Police subsequently sent the victims for medical examination and recorded their statements as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered under sections related to abduction and rape, along with provisions of the POCSO Act.

Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said the statements of both the girls have been recorded and the accused have been identified. He said both suspects are students of Classes 9 and 10 and efforts are underway to apprehend them at the earliest.

Police said the investigation is currently underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.