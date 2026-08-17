The Supreme Court said the SIT status report on the probe into alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust cannot be shared, but allowed petitioners to submit suggestions via the Solicitor General.

SIT Report to Remain Confidential

The Supreme Court on Monday said the status report submitted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust cannot be shared with petitioners or other persons at this stage.

The Court, however, permitted the petitioners and other public-spirited persons to submit suggestions concerning the investigation to the office of the Solicitor General, which would place them before the SIT for consideration. A bench led by CJI Surya Kant has directed the newly constituted SIT to submit a status report in the next date of hearing. "If you want to make any suggestions for investigation, you may," the Court said to counsels representing various petitioners.

Background of the Investigation

The proceedings arise from a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations received by the Ayodhya temple trust. The pleas have sought a court-monitored investigation, including a CBI-led SIT and forensic audit.

The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted an SIT. Subsequently, the top court constituted another SIT which is not probing the case under the court's monitoring. On July 22, 2026, the Supreme Court constituted the SIT to investigate allegations regarding misappropriation of trust funds. It directed that an experienced Inspector General of Police head the SIT and that a forensic expert be included in the investigation. The State has now submitted a status report on the probe.

The Court clarified that the SIT's mandate is confined to investigating the FIR and that the present proceedings would not travel beyond the investigation. "These pleas are about investigation. Nothing more we will entertain," the Court said.

Court's Stance on Donations and Further Proceedings

The Nirmohi Akhada, through its counsel, sought a proper investigation, while petitioner Satyam sought disclosure of details concerning the donations received by the trust and their utilisation. The Court said it was also concerned about the manner in which donations were maintained and indicated that appropriate reforms could be considered.

The Court said all intervention applicants could assist it, while making clear that any suggestions on the investigation would have to be routed through the Solicitor General's office. The matter will be taken up on the next date to be fixed by the Court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)