A groom's friend carried him across a flooded stream in Himachal's Bharmour so the wedding could proceed. The video has gone viral on social media.

A wedding celebration in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district turned into a difficult situation when the Palani Nala in the Badgram area suddenly flooded. The groom was stuck on one side while the bride waited on the other.

The groom's friend stepped in and carried him across the fast-flowing stream on his back. The video of the brave act has since gone viral on social media.

Sudden flash flood made crossing the stream extremely dangerous

The flash flood caused the water level to rise rapidly, making crossing extremely risky. The groom's friend, showing remarkable courage, carried him through the strong current and safely reached the other side.

The incident has once again highlighted the long-standing problem faced by locals, who have been demanding a bridge over the Palani Nala for years. The lack of a bridge makes movement dangerous during the monsoon.

The video shows the friend carefully navigating the floodwaters with the groom on his back. The wedding eventually proceeded as planned.

The incident has drawn widespread praise for the friend's loyalty and bravery. Locals have renewed their demand for a bridge.

The wedding was successfully completed.