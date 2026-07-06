A 40-year-old man allegedly shot his 35-year-old wife in the leg before turning the gun on himself and dying by suicide over a domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

A 40-year-old man allegedly shot his 35-year-old wife in the leg before turning the gun on himself and dying by suicide over a domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. The couple's eight-year-old daughter witnessed the entire incident, police said. The incident unfolded around 5 pm on Saturday in Bamrauli village. The man took his wife and their daughter to a cowshed situated on the outskirts of the village before the situation escalated into violence.

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Police said a heated argument erupted between the couple inside a room at the cowshed. During the confrontation, the man allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and fired at his wife, striking her in the leg. Moments later, he used the same weapon to shoot himself in the forehead.

The man died on the spot, while the injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. After receiving first aid, she was referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment. Doctors said her condition remains serious but stable.

Police have sent the deceased's body for postmortem examination and seized the country-made pistol used in the incident. They also collected forensic evidence from the crime scene as they continue to probe.