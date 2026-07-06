The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by the DMK's RS Bharathi alleging that ministers in the Tamil Nadu government are attempting to influence witnesses in the Karur rally stampede case, which is currently being investigated by the CBI.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea filed by by RS Bharathi, Organising Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alleging attempts to influence witnesses in the Karur rally stampede case by certain accused persons who are Ministers in the current Tamil Nadu government led by Chief minister Joseph Vijay.

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A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu agreed to take up the matter tomorrow after the plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate Hufeza Ahmadi appearing on behalf of the applicants. The tragic stampede which took place during TVK chief and actor Vijay's political rally on September 27 in Karur and left 41 persons dead is being investigated by the CBI.

DMK's Plea Seeks Key Directives

The plea alleges that persons connected with the case are making public statements that could influence witnesses and interfere with the CBI investigation. It has sought directions restraining all persons connected with the case, including TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna, Bussy Anand and C.T. Nirmal Kumar, from making statements on the merits of the pending investigation. "Direct that, pending completion of the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation pursuant to the orders of this Hon'ble Court, no person, including Thiru C Joseph Vijay, Thiru Adhav Arjuna, Thiru Bussy Anand, Thiru CT Nirmal Kumar or any accused or person connected with the investigation in Crime No. 855 of 2025, shall make public statements attributing criminal liability, threatening political opponents, or otherwise commenting upon the merits of the pending investigation in a manner likely to prejudice or interfere with the fair and independent investigation directed by this Hon'ble Court," the plea states.

Bharathi has also raised concerns over the grant of benefits to the families of the deceased and injured during the pendency of the investigation, alleging that such measures could affect material witnesses. While acknowledging that the State government may extend ex gratia assistance, compassionate appointments and other welfare measures, the application has sought safeguards to ensure that such benefits do not affect the integrity of the investigation. "Direct that while the State Government shall be at liberty to extend ex gratia assistance, compassionate appointments, Government Orders and other welfare measures to the families of the deceased and injured victims of the Karur Stampede, no such benefits shall be conferred during the pendency of the CBI investigation except in accordance with such procedure and safeguards as may be directed by this Hon'ble Court and after placing the proposed course of action before the Central Bureau of Investigation, so as to ensure that the integrity of the ongoing investigation and the evidence of material witnesses remain completely unaffected," the plea states.

The application has further sought a direction to the CBI to act against public statements allegedly made by Aadhav Arjuna on July 2, 2026. It has specifically sought a direction to the agency to "register a complaint and proceed against the public statements made by Thiru Aadhav Arjuna on 02.07.2026, for influencing, tampering with witness and impeding with investigation connected to Crime No. 855 of 2025."

Background of the Karur Stampede Investigation

The Karur stampede took place during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on September 27, 2025, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured. In October 2025, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), emphasising the need for an independent and impartial probe.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also constituted a three-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation and ensure a fair and impartial probe into the tragedy. The investigation is examining several aspects of the rally, including crowd-management arrangements, the timeline of Vijay's arrival and the coordination between party organisers and local authorities. (ANI)