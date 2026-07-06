BJP leader Karunasagar criticised Congress's resistance to the 130th Amendment Bill, which aims to remove top executives from office if in judicial custody for 30 days. He called their stance 'hypocritical' and a block to essential reforms.

BJP Accuses Congress of Hypocrisy

As the debate over the proposed Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill intensifies ahead of upcoming parliamentary sessions, BJP leader Karunasagar on Monday criticised the Congress party for its resistance to the legislation. The Bill, which seeks to mandate the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges, has become a major flashpoint between the ruling coalition and the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Karunasagar accused the Congress of adopting a "hypocritical" stance, preaching transparency while simultaneously blocking reforms that aim to uphold the integrity of executive offices. "Congress, on one hand, lectures the country about corruption and clean politics, while on the other, it vehemently opposes a constitutional amendment that seeks to ensure individuals holding the highest executive offices do not continue in power if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days," the BJP leader remarked.

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He clarified that the amendment is not a verdict of guilt, but a safeguard for the institution of governance. Karunasagar emphasised, "This amendment does not declare anyone guilty; that is for the courts to decide. However, it emphasised the need for the highest moral standards and public trust in those holding constitutional offices."

He challenged the opposition to put the national interest above political strategy, stating, "Public office is a sacred trust, not a shield from accountability, and those who believe in constitutional morality should welcome such reforms rather than resist them for political gain."

Details of the Proposed Amendment

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2025, aims to fill a significant legislative gap. Under current laws (the Representation of the People Act, 1951), disqualification typically triggers only after a formal conviction. By targeting the "interim period" of arrest and detention, the Bill seeks to prevent the spectacle of governance from behind bars, which the government argues undermines the dignity and public trust associated with constitutional posts.

Concerns and Government's Position

The Bill is currently under scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), and its potential passage remains one of the most significant constitutional developments in the current legislative calendar. Critics of the Bill, however, continue to raise concerns regarding the "basic structure" of the Constitution, arguing that such measures could be misused by investigative agencies to unseat political rivals before any judicial determination of guilt. Despite these concerns, the BJP leadership has maintained that the reform is essential to "decriminalize politics" and restore the sanctity of India's democratic institutions. (ANI)