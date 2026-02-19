A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district allegedly recorded private videos of his wife to pressure her family for dowry and later circulated the clips on social media when his demand was not met.

In a shocking incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district allegedly recorded private videos of his wife to pressure her family for dowry and later circulated the clips on social media when his demand was not met. The accused, identified as Shivam Sahu, married the woman on May 10, 2025. According to the complaint, he began harassing her for dowry soon after the wedding. During this period, he secretly recorded several private videos of her in their bedroom and also filmed her while she was bathing.

He allegedly used these videos to blackmail her, repeatedly demanding the remaining dowry amount. He threatened to make the videos public if he didn't receive money. Believing that her husband would not stoop to such a shameful act, the woman endured the harassment silently.

However, on February 12, the accused allegedly shared the bathing video in multiple WhatsApp groups and on social media platforms. Within minutes, the clips went viral and even reached family groups. The woman came to know about the incident when her relatives forwarded the same videos to her, asking what had happened.

Following the incident, she filed a police complaint detailing the harassment, the secret recordings, and the viral circulation of the videos. Her parents informed the police that at the time of marriage, Shivam had demanded Rs 3 lakh as dowry. They somehow arranged Rs 2 lakh but were unable to pay the remaining Rs 1 lakh, for which their daughter was continuously harassed.

After the complaint was registered, Shivam Sahu reportedly fled to Mumbai. When he ran out of money, he went directly to his wife’s parental home from Mumbai and allegedly threatened his in-laws with a knife, demanding the remaining amount.

The family immediately alerted the police and pretended to arrange the money to keep him engaged. Police soon arrived at the spot and arrested him.