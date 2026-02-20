Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed disruptive VIP security protocols at the AI Impact Summit. She also criticised Galgotias University for allegedly passing off a Chinese robot as its own, terming the incident a 'shame' for India.

Chaturvedi Slams 'Insane' VIP Security Protocols

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday highlighted a growing frustration among urban commuters and global delegates regarding India's "insane" VIP security protocols. Following the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Chaturvedi, a member of the Standing Committee on IT & Communication, questioned why advanced technology hasn't been used to solve the chaos caused by high-profile movements. She targeted the disproportionate nature of security detailing, especially when the government claims a stable internal security environment. She argued that since the PM has been voted into a third term and the Home Ministry maintains the nation is safe, the "crazy protocols" should be dialled back to prevent disrupting the very international events India is trying to promote.

In a post in X, se said, "Just wish the security detailing for PM India be rationalised a bit. The country has voted for our PM in the 3rd term and hopefully the HM is doing his job on internal security to keep the nation safe for VIP movement , then why the crazy protocols that disrupt important international events held in India." Having attended various international conferences, the MP noted that India's approach is uniquely disruptive. While other nations manage high-level summits with minimal civilian impact, Indian protocols often result in "no public movement" zones. "Having been a part of several international, high-profile conferences it is only in India do we find such insane security formalities for people and also no public movement & public transport planning. What use is AI if it can't address this issue?" she said.

AI Summit Marred by 'Chinese Robot' Controversy

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Galgotias University allegedly presenting a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention at the AI Impact Summit has brought significant damage to the country and the Summit, terming it a "shame". In a post on X, Chaturvedi demanded a "strict penalty" on the University. She also criticised the Centre for organising the Summit, saying that the controversy could have been avoided if a thorough credibility check had been conducted of companies, Universities, and startups before allotting pavilions to them. "Galgotia University passing off Chinese robot as own invention at the AI Summit is a shame. Chinese media having a field day over it makes it worse. All this could have been avoided if before allotting pavilions a thorough credibility check was done of companies/universities/startups and others. The damage this has caused for India and the Summit is big, while they have been asked to vacate their pavilion is a good step, I feel some strict penalty must also be imposed on them," the UBT MP said.

Amid the growing controversy, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the event as a "disorganised PR spectacle" where Indian data is being showcased alongside Chinese products. Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Authorities have reportedly asked Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo following the allegations. The university faced severe criticism after the Chinese-manufactured robot was seen at its display stall.

However, Galgotias University defended itself. The University's Professor Neha Singh who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as 'Orion' and explaining about it the AI expo, claimed that she had never sought to present the RoboDog as the University's own. "We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed," Professor Neha Singh told ANI. (ANI)