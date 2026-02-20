Assam BJP Deputy Speaker Numal Momin dismissed Congress's 20-point chargesheet against the Himanta Biswa Sarma govt as a 'Gandhi project.' AIUDF welcomed the move, while Congress leaders say it reflects public opinion on corruption.

Political Reactions to Chargesheet

BJP Rejects Allegations

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin on Thursday dismissed the Congress's 20-point "chargesheet" against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government, accusing it of corruption, failing to provide employment, and mismanaging state resources. Speaking with ANI, he said the document was a personal project of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, claiming Congress will fare poorly in the 2026 elections. "It is a chargesheet by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra... They tried twice and lost in elections... In 2026, Congress will have the lowest number of seats in the upcoming elections," said Momin.

AIUDF Welcomes Move

The political landscape in Assam is heating up as parties gear up for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam welcomed the chargesheet, saying Congress is taking the elections seriously. "Congress has taken these elections very seriously... The 20-point chargesheet declared against the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is a good thing," he said.

Another AIUDF leader, Rafiqul Islam, urged Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Assam frequently, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's regular visits, and highlighted concerns about minority communities facing mental torture. "PM Modi visits here every two months, and the HM visits every month. The central leader of the Congress should also visit frequently... The minorities of Assam were tortured mentally," said Islam. The AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) is currently navigating a complex position. While they agree with Congress on the BJP's failings, they are also competing with Congress for the same "minority" vote bank.

Congress Unveils 20-Point Chargesheet

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi released a 20-point "chargesheet" against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, laying out the concerns and grievances of the people. As per the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, the chargesheet, prepared by a committee headed by MP Pradyut Bordoloi, contains 20 major allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The chargesheet was released at a programme held in the afternoon at the Manvendra Sharma Complex in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi said that Priyanka Gandhi had come to understand the sentiments of the people of Assam and had taken on the special responsibility of leading the Screening Committee. Gogoi remarked that this demonstrates the seriousness with which the Congress party is approaching the forthcoming Assembly elections and asserted that the party is ready for a decisive political battle.

Allegations of 'Syndicate Raj' and Corruption

Pradyut Bordoloi said the chargesheet was prepared after five teams travelled across the state to gather public opinion. Inputs were taken from grassroots organisations, indigenous groups, business communities, intellectuals, and various stakeholders. He stated that the document reflects the allegations made by the people of Assam against the state government.

The 20-point chargesheet levels serious allegations, including the operation of a "syndicate raj" from Dispur; encouragement and protection of illegal activities such as rat-hole mining to generate unlawful funds; and allegedly turning Assam into a government-protected corridor for the transportation of banned goods and drugs smuggled through international borders. It further alleged the establishment of a syndicate-controlled system that collects money on goods entering and leaving Assam to ensure barrier-free movement, including timber, sand, stone, coal, iron, Burmese betel nut, poultry, cattle, fish, eggs, spices, cigarettes and other commodities, with fixed commissions collected at designated checkpoints, a release said. (ANI)