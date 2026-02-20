The parents of the RG Kar rape and murder victim have accused the CBI of a flawed investigation and a cover-up. Their lawyers allege a systemic conspiracy to protect high-ranking officials, stating the probe is being steered from the real culprits.

Parents Allege CBI Cover-Up, Question Investigation

The parents of the RG Kar rape and murder victim on Thursday questioned the CBI's investigation, alleging it's not thorough and is trying to cover up the truth.

Legal counsels representing the victim's parents suggested a profound breakdown in trust--not just toward the local police, but now toward the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well, suspecting systemic cover-up involving high-ranking officials across multiple institutions. The parents' lawyers, Rajdeep Haldar and Amartya Dey, alleged that the investigation is being intentionally steered away from the "actual" perpetrators.

Lawyer Alleges Police Fraternity's Involvement

The victim's counsel, Advocate Rajdeep Haldar, stated that the entire Kolkata Police fraternity might be linked to the case, and Sanjay Roy was framed to save the actual accused. He alleged that the Kolkata Police fraternity is deeply intertwined with the matter, citing "dereliction of duty" that they believe was intentional rather than accidental. "We have presented our application in various parts. Firstly, CBI is not investigating in the manner in which they ought to, ASI Anup Dutta, who happens to be a suspect accused in this matter, has been set free. The petitioners, the parents of the deceased victim and their counsel, feel that the entire Kolkata Police fraternity is also linked with this matter. That has been well reflected in the judgment given by the ADG First Court in Sealdah. The dereliction of duty can happen from a single police officer... Sonjay Roy has been projected as an accused to save the actual accused... In every status report, the CBI specifies that they are investigating the matter, but without any proper specification...," said Haldar.

Calls for Custodial Inquiry Amid Inconsistencies

The CBI had arrested Sanjay Roy, who was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the victim's family believes there's a larger conspiracy and wants police officers and doctors taken into a custodial inquiry. They also point out inconsistencies, like Sudipto Roy's release despite being implicated in the CBI's report. The counsel is now accusing the CBI of concealing the truth. They argue that the CBI's status reports are vague and that the agency is actively objecting to petitions that seek deeper inquiries into specific doctors and officers. Counsel claimed these individuals failed polygraph tests, yet the CBI has not moved for custodial interrogation.

"We have filed a petition to have some police officers and doctors taken into custodial inquiry. The CBI's status report in the Supreme Court detailed their involvement, and they failed to pass the polygraph test. Following this, the CBI's duty was to conduct a custodial inquiry, which has not yet been completed... So many days have passed. The CBI is objecting to our petition... The CBI wants to conceal the truth by any means necessary. This means the CBI is also involved in the larger conspiracy... According to the CBI report, Sudipto Roy is involved in this. A phone recording of his conversation with Sandip Ghosh was also found, based on which Sandip Ghosh was arrested. Why was Sudipto Roy released when Sandip Ghosh was arrested?" said Dey.

Background of the RG Kar Case

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals. (ANI)