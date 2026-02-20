The accused minor in the Janakpuri biker death case received interim bail until March 9 to attend his Class 10 exams. A court prioritized his right to education, while bail pleas for contractors involved in the case were rejected.

Minor Accused Granted Interim Bail for Board Exams

In the Janakpuri biker death case, the accused minor's lawyer, Advocate Lal Singh, on Thursday, stated that the court granted interim bail till March 9 to allow the minor to appear for his Class 10 board exams. Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasised that the incident was unfortunate and claimed the minor stopped after the accident and called his mother. " There was no permanent bail. The Court has made an interim arrangement till 9 March. The child has his board exams for class 10th... The incident is very unfortunate... He stopped after the accident and called his mother", he said.

The tragic death of a biker in Delhi's Janakpuri area has evolved into a sensitive legal debate over juvenile justice, parental responsibility, and the right to education. The most significant development in the case is the court's decision to allow the minor to remain out of a juvenile observation home temporarily. The primary driver for this relief is the minor's Class 10 Board Exams. Under the Juvenile Justice Act, the right to education is often prioritised to ensure a lapse in judgment doesn't permanently derail a child's future, provided they aren't deemed a flight risk or a danger to society.

Contractors' Bail Pleas Rejected

Meanwhile, Delhi's Dwarka court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of contractors Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta in connection with the Janakpuri biker's death case. The court also turned down the regular bail plea of subcontractor Rajesh Kumar, whose earlier application had already been dismissed by the magistrate's court.

This case pertains to the tragic death of a biker who fallen in a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area last week, highlighting concerns over public safety and civic oversight. (ANI)