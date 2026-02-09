- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman Files Complaint Against Daughter for Sharing Family's Private Photos with Boyfriend
Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman Files Complaint Against Daughter for Sharing Family's Private Photos with Boyfriend
In Bengaluru's Byatarayanapura, a mother has filed a police complaint after her 23-year-old daughter shared private photos of sleeping family members with her boyfriend and then insisted on marrying him. Family says they were shocked by her actions.
Complaint filed at Byatarayanapura police station
A woman has filed a complaint against her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend at Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura police station. The family says they are shocked by her actions, and a case has been registered.
Daughter shared private photos and wants to marry
A 23-year-old woman, Risha (name changed), shared private photos of her family members with her boyfriend, Kiran (name changed). She is now insisting that she wants to marry him.
Phone given for studies raised concerns
Risha had recently received a mobile phone from her parents for her studies. About a month ago, her mother found her speaking to an unknown young man. When asked to hand over the phone, Risha refused.
Father’s check revealed the act
Later, her father learned about the situation and asked for the phone. When he checked it, the family discovered that she had taken photos of her sleeping mother and aunt and sent them to her boyfriend, Kiran.
Parents counselled her and filed complaint
When questioned, Risha continued to insist on marrying Kiran. Her parents counselled her and deleted the private photos from the phone. They have now filed a complaint against both their daughter and her boyfriend.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.