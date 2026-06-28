A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two young sons with an axe before dying by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two young sons with an axe before dying by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night in Kishanpur village under the Mata Basaiya police station limits and came to light the following morning when neighbours alerted the police.

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Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamraj Meena said, "This morning, we received information about an incident in Kishanpur village that a man had killed his wife and two children at his residence. Police immediately reached the spot and found that the man, identified as Balram Kushwah, had allegedly murdered his wife and two children with an axe. It was also learnt that Balram Kushwah had also died by suicide after jumping in front of a train."

A forensic team was rushed to the scene, and police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

The SP further added, "Prima facie, the case appears to be of murder committed due to suspicion over the victim's character, following which the accused is seemed to have died by suicide out of remorse after committing the crime."

According to police, the accused, Balram Kushwah (35), and his wife, Ravita Kushwah (32), had been facing frequent marital disputes. Due to the ongoing discord, Ravita had been staying at her parental home in Kutwar village for the past few days.

However, following a panchayat-level settlement two days earlier, Balram had brought her back to their home in Kishanpur village. Despite the reconciliation attempt, the couple allegedly got into another argument on Friday night.

Police said that after the dispute escalated, Balram allegedly attacked Ravita and their two minor sons with an axe, killing all three on the spot.