Four people were killed after their car plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. The accident on the Nakrod-Himgiri road is believed to have occurred on Saturday night but was discovered by locals on Sunday morning.

Four people were killed after a car plunged into a deep gorge on the Nakrod-Himgiri road in the Churah subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said on Sunday.

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According to the police, the accident is believed to have occurred late Saturday night but came to light on Sunday morning when local residents spotted the mangled vehicle lying in the gorge and informed the police.

A police team, along with rescue personnel, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After several hours of effort, all four occupants were recovered from the wreckage and were declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle was completely damaged in the crash, indicating the severity of the impact.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released.

Police Investigation Underway

Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said the cause of the accident is being investigated. "A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The cause of the crash is being investigated, and the exact circumstances will be known only after the inquiry is completed," Saklani said.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Second Fatal Accident in Two Days

The incident comes a day after another fatal road accident was reported in the Chamba district. On Saturday, four people were killed, and one person was injured after a car plunged into a deep gorge on the Samra-UREI Road in the Bharmaur area of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. (ANI)