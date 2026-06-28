Former HP CM Jairam Thakur criticized the Congress govt, saying the state's health system is 'on a ventilator.' He highlighted a pregnant woman's death in Kullu and broken lifts in IGMC Shimla, calling the situation worrying and shameful.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Sunday took the state's Congress government to task over the issue of health services, stating that the health system of the entire State is currently on a ventilator.

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Thakur Cites Failures in State Hospitals

Citing the death of a pregnant woman in District Kullu Hospital, BJP leader Thakur raised serious questions on the functioning of the hospital management stating that in the largest referral hospital, IGMC Shimla, even the lifts are lying out of order in emergency situations. Consequently, attendants are forced to carry their patients, the elderly, and pregnant women on their shoulders, which is extremely worrying and shameful.

He stated that in Kullu as well, a pregnant woman named Rajni Sharma, a resident of Sunaru in Balichowki, reportedly died due to gross negligence in her treatment. The statements and allegations of the family members are heart-wrenching.

"The family is pleading for justice and asking the government how long this will continue to happen to mothers and sisters. What has happened in this case so far? Why has no action been taken against the culprits? Similarly, a woman died tragically after surgery in the Solan district hospital, and the family alleged gross negligence in treatment. When will the system finally improve?"

Referring to the plight of Tanda Medical College, Jairam Thakur said that some new trouble arises there every day, and due to the shortage of doctors in district hospitals, patients are immediately referred even for minor serious ailments. Furthermore, entire departments of doctors are transferred. In IGMC, the misbehaviour of a doctor with a patient was discussed across the country.

He alleged that no meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee) has been held in Nerchowk Medical College for the last four years, and the Health Minister has not even bothered to visit and take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, in Shimla's Chamiana Super Speciality Hospital, the public is suffering every day due to mismanagement.

Thakur Praises PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Meanwhile, after listening to PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" address with party workers in Panchkula, Haryana this morning, Thakur praised the country's indigenous technology and self-reliance in the defence sector.

He described the Prime Minister's mention of three indigenous warships inducted into the Indian Navy--INS Dunagiri, INS Agray, and INS Sanshodhak--and the first C-295 military transport aircraft manufactured in India as a powerful symbol of defence capability.

Additionally, he emphasised the need to make water conservation a mass movement and to adopt rainwater harvesting through public participation via the "Catch the Rain" campaign, as mentioned for by the Prime Minister. (ANI)