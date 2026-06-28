Nine people, including eight CISF personnel and a driver, were injured when a bus carrying them skidded off a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The injured are undergoing treatment, with three referred for specialised care.

Nine persons, including eight Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a civilian driver, were injured after a CISF bus skidded off the road near Tarakote in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said. The accident occurred in the afternoon when the CISF bus carrying security personnel lost control and skidded off the road near Tarakote.

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Injured Undergoing Treatment

According to officials, three injured CISF personnel have been referred to Narayana Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, while the remaining injured, including the civilian driver, are undergoing treatment in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)