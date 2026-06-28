Leaders across party lines paid tribute to former PM PV Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad on his 105th birth anniversary. BJP's NV Subhash and Congress' Mahesh Kumar Goud lauded his economic and land reforms, with Subhash also slamming the Gandhi family.

Leaders across party lines offered floral tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at PV Ghat in Hyderabad on the occasion of his 105th birth anniversary on Sunday, remembering his contributions to the nation and Telangana.

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BJP on Rao's Contributions and Legacy

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said leaders from across political parties and different walks of life paying tribute to former Prime Minister reflected the widespread respect for his contributions to the development of the country. He credited Rao with ushering in the 1991 economic reforms and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to build on the foundation laid by him. Subhash alleged that the Gandhi family had ignored Rao's legacy, while the BJP government honoured him with the Bharat Ratna.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said, "Many leaders from different political parties and different walks of life have come to pay tribute on his birth anniversary, which shows how PV Narasimha Rao's path for the development of the state and the country is revered. His popularity among the middle class, SCs, STs, and OBCs is very clearly visible on his birth anniversary...as the Prime Minister of this country, he introduced economic reforms in 1991, putting the nation first with the help of other political parties...today, people appreciate those foundational schemes, and even PM Narendra Modi has not deviated from the foundation laid by him...the Gandhi family completely ignored him."

"In contrast, the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi has identified and honoured leaders from different political parties who always thought of the nation first, which is why he was awarded the Bharat Ratna. Yesterday in Delhi, an audio and video exhibition exclusively on PV Narasimha Rao was inaugurated by me. It serves as an inspiration and motivation for the next generation," he added.

Congress Remembers a 'Son of Telangana Soil'

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud said former Prime Minister Rao, a son of Telangana soil, played a key role in introducing land reforms during his tenure as Chief Minister and later carried forward the same vision as Prime Minister. He said Rao provided direction to Congress workers across the country "We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the great leader, a son of Telangana soil, PV Narasimha Rao...he was already instrumental in land reforms during his tenure as Chief Minister. The same vision was implemented when he became the Prime Minister of this country. He provided great direction to every Congress worker in this country. The AICC, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, will definitely follow the message given by him in the coming future," he said.

A Look at Rao's Political Career and Key Policies

PV Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921 at Karimnagar. He served as the ninth Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. A lawyer and politician, he played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. He introduced landmark economic liberalisation policies, dismantling the License Raj and opening India to global trade and investment. His tenure saw efforts to boost literacy and healthcare, with a focus on women's empowerment. Rao's leadership navigated India through a challenging period, leaving a lasting impact on the country's development trajectory. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024 for his contributions.

Rao launched India's 'Look East' policy in 1991-92, a significant strategic shift focusing on deeper economic, cultural, and strategic ties with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) to boost trade, development, and counterbalance China's growing influence, setting the stage for the more action-oriented 'Act East Policy' later. (ANI)