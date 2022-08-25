Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP: Congress corporator welcomed with milk bath after release on bail in attempt murder case

    Photos of Indore corporator Raju Bhadoria's welcome went viral on social media, prompting the ruling BJP in MP to accuse the opposition Congress of glorifying a person charged with a serious crime and engaging in political criminalisation.

    Indore, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 7:01 PM IST

    Supporters of a Congress corporator, accused of attempting to kill a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary, welcomed him by beating drums and gave him a milk bath after he was released on bail from a Madhya Pradesh jail.

    On Wednesday, photos of Indore corporator Raju Bhadoria's welcome went viral on social media, prompting the ruling BJP in MP to accuse the opposition Congress of glorifying a person accused of a serious crime and engaging in political criminalisation.

    As per police, Bhadoria was arrested on July 13 this year from Rajasthan's Kota on a charge of attempting to kill rival BJP candidate Chandurao Shinde during the Indore civic elections on July 6.

    Bhadoria was charged under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (murder attempt). On Wednesday, he was released on bail.

    After Bhadoria was released from a local jail, his supporters led him in a procession with music and drum beats and gave him a milk bath, which the BJP condemned.

    BJP Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Umesh Sharma claimed that by organising such events and glorifying an accused in a serious case, Congress is engaging in political criminalisation. 

    In contrast, State Congress secretary Neelabh Shukla claimed a false FIR was filed against Bhadoria at the BJP's request. Furthermore, he claimed that Bhadoria was not present at the alleged attack on Shinde.

    On July 17, while he was in prison, Bhadoria was elected in the civic election from Ward No. 22.

    Shinde was a staunch supporter of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and local MLA Ramesh Mendola, who lost the election.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 7:01 PM IST
