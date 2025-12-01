Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting on the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, a new rural employment law. It reserves one-third of benefits for women, issues special cards for single women, and increases guaranteed work days to 125.

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday chaired a national-level interaction through video conferencing with Self Help Group (SHG) members to deliberate on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025. He informed that at least one-third of all beneficiaries under the Act will be women, with special Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards issued to single women to ensure priority in work allocation.

The interaction saw massive participation -- over 35,29,049 participants from 2,55,407 villages, across 4,912 blocks under 622 districts nationwide. The focus of the interaction was on informing members about the provisions made under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 and understand the perspective of the community. The meeting was attended by Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development & Communications, Kamlesh Paswan, Minister of State for Rural Development, SHG women, Senior Officials from Ministry of Rural Development, SMD/CEOs from State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs), and other stakeholders across the country.

A Transformative Legislation for Rural India

While addressing the virtual meeting, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 is envisaged as a transformative legislation for India's rural economy, with the potential to generate sustained employment and create resilient villages. He further added that the Act also provides flexibility during peak agricultural seasons to ensure availability of agricultural labour, while prioritising works that strengthen water security, livelihoods, and sustainable rural development. He stated that with sustained livelihood opportunities and improved rural infrastructure, every village has the potential to emerge as a centre of growth, significantly reducing rural distress migration. The Minister also conducted an interactive session with SHG women, who asked questions about the provisions in the Act, which the Minister replied to. He assured the SHG didi's that Government of India is committed to their welfare from all perspectives.

Role of Self Help Groups

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, in his address, emphasised that the involvement of Self Help Groups under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 is central to ensuring strong local participation and community ownership. He highlighted that SHGs would play a key role in creating and managing community centres and rural infrastructure, thereby empowering villages and strengthening local economies.

Enhanced Employment Guarantee

Kamlesh Paswan, Minister of State for Rural Development, highlighted the key provisions of the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, noting that the statutory employment guarantee has been enhanced from 100 to 125 days to provide greater income security to rural households. He further emphasised that works undertaken under the Act will prioritise critical areas such as water security and livestock-based livelihoods, thereby strengthening the foundations of rural incomes and sustainable development.

Earlier Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, welcomed the participants by stating that the success of the VB-G RAM G would rest on strong collective ownership by community institutions, including Self Help Groups, their federations, and Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Women-Centric and Inclusive Provisions Highlighted

A presentation on the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 was also shared, outlining its key features, objectives, and implementation framework of the Act, with a strong emphasis on women-centric and inclusive provisions. It highlighted that at least one-third of all beneficiaries under the Act will be women, with special Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards for single women to ensure priority in work allocation. Works creating individual assets will be prioritised for women-headed households, supported by provisions such as crèche facilities and strengthened grievance redressal mechanisms to enable dignified participation of women in the workforce. The Act also provides flexibility during peak agricultural seasons to ensure availability of agricultural labour, while prioritising works that strengthen water security, livelihoods, and sustainable rural development. (ANI)