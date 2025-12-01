Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir dropped influencer Nisha Chatterjee as a candidate for the Ballygunge seat, citing its 49% Muslim population. Chatterjee accused Kabir of creating a 'Hindu-Muslim issue' after he decided to field a Muslim officer.

Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir has dropped social media influencer Nisha Chatterjee as candidate from Ballygunge seat for next year's assembly polls and has decided to field a police officer, saying "Muslims constitute 49% of the population" of the constituency.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Influencer Alleges Religious Polarization

Nisha Chatterjee has hit out at Humayun Kabir, saying he suddenly changed his mind over her candidature and alleged that he created "Hindu-Muslim issue".

Kabir Cites 'Tarnished Image', Denies Religious Bias

Humayun Kabir said he will fight all the seats in the state and his party is fighting both against the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP. He said he did not declare Nisha Chaterjee as a candidate "because of her viral video" and that the "image of party has been tarnished". He said he did not drop her because of her faith and that his party will field many candidates from the Hindu community.

"Muslims constitute 49% of the population of Ballygunge. This is why I have nominated a Muslim Police officer, Hassan, as a candidate from there. I will declare candidates on all seats... I am taking both the BJP and the TMC as a challenge. I will contest elections against both of them... I have not declared Nisha as a candidate because of her viral video. The image of the party was being tarnished. I did not remove her because she is a Hindu. My party will have many Hindu candidates and you will see. Only 90 out of the 200 seats will go to Muslims, the remaining 110 will have Hindu candidates," he told ANI.

'He Told Me It's a Secular Party': Chatterjee

Nisha Chatterjee said Humayun Kabir told her that his is a secular party and there will be no religion-based distinction and she joined it. She accused him of causing religious polarization.

"He is saying that I am an actress who belongs to social media. Yes, I earn through social media. I live my life by showcasing my lifestyle; I've been building this fan following for so many years. Suddenly, he felt like announcing my name. Then he changed his mind. He created this Hindu-Muslim issue... The person I am supporting doesn't support our own religion. So why would I go and support him (Humayun Kabir). What he's saying is that he'll cut Hindus and throw them in the Ganges--is that right? I didn't know that my name was going to be announced as a candidate," she said.

"I have Muslim brothers and sisters around me, and I myself am a Hindu, so I work with everyone, and I do social work. He told me that this is a secular party, join it; there will be no Hindu-Muslim distinction. That's why I joined this party, and now he himself is saying that he doesn't support any Hindus. He only works for his Muslim brothers. He's playing with the feelings of Muslim brothers and sisters, by talking about the Babri Masjid," she alleged.

Humayun Kabir, a former Trinamool Congress leader, launched Janata Unnayan Party on December 22. (ANI)