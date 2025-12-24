Estranged Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, have forged an alliance between UBT Sena and MNS for the upcoming BMC polls, vowing to champion Marathi unity. The move has drawn strong reactions, with loyalists hailing it and the ruling Mahayuti dismissing it.

The political reunion of the Thackeray brothers, who had been estranged for years, ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, has evoked strong reactions in the political sphere. Even as the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra dismisses the political relevance of the alliance between UBT Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Thackeray loyalists are describing the moment as "historic," hoping that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray joining hands would bring the ideology of "son of the soil" to the forefront again.

Thackeray Brothers Vow Marathi Unity

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday called for Marathi unity after his party forged an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led MNS for the upcoming BMC elections, scheduled to be held on January 15, with results coming out the next day. In a post on X, Raj Thackeray said that the two parties coming together was not merely about seat sharing, but about "burying the forces that are today attempting to erase the existence of the Marathi people in Mumbai and its surroundings, and tomorrow in other parts of the state". The MNS chief also assured that Mumbai's mayor will be a Marathi person. "The Mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi and will be ours," Raj Thackeray said while addressing a presser along with his cousin Uddhav.

Moreover, Uddhav said, "During the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party engaged in negative campaigning. With the slogan 'If we divide, we will be cut,' an attempt was made to sow discord among the Marathi people. Now, if a mistake has been made, its consequences will be serious. If division happens again, we will be finished. Therefore, the Marathi people should not break, should not divide."

As the Thackeray brothers joined hands, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that Congress must also come together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "We have urged the Congress many times that if we have to defeat the BJP, we must come together," Raut told reporters. When asked about the seat-sharing formula between UBT Sena and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raut refused to comment on the same, saying that brothers don't indulge in business. "In politics, number sharing is a business. Here, there is no business among brothers. This is a family. We will see what we have to do," he said.

'Historic Moment': UBT Sena Hails Reunion, Slams 'Mahajhoothi' Alliance

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance as "Mahajhoothi", accusing them of viewing politics merely as a means to grab power. Speaking to ANI, she accused the ruling Mahayuti of "looting the treasury" and not working for the people. "We will work towards eliminating the troubles caused to people by this Mahajhoothi gathbandhan. BMC elections haven't been held for the last 3.5 years. They have looted the treasury, and no work has been done for the people. We will bring these issues to the fore and gain the trust of the people," Chaturvedi said.

"This is not Mahayuti, but Mahajhoothi. They have come only for money and power. For us, politics is a means of public service. For them, politics means only to grab power. People understand this," she added.

Chaturvedi hailed the coming together of the Thackeray brothers ahead of the upcoming BMC elections as "historic". "It is a historic moment, and we will head towards a historic victory when these two brothers announce the alliance of their parties. This is the need of the hour," she said

Fadnavis Mocks Alliance, Calls it 'Politics of Opportunism'

Reacting to the political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the Thackeray brothers, saying that both have abandoned their ideological viewpoint and were indulging in the politics of opportunism. "Nothing will happen with their coming together. Nobody will join hands with them in Mumbai. Their track record is one of corruption and self-interest. Uddhav and Raj have no ideological positioning. They indulge in the politics of opportunism," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Fadnavis said that the statements given by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray shouldn't be paid any heed. He was reacting to Thackeray's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which he labeled them as someone who "breaks parties". "Uddhav Thackeray is a disappointed and frustrated person. I feel that his statements shouldn't be given any attention," he said.

Fadnavis further took a dig at the Thackeray brothers over their coming together ahead of the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, saying their alliance was being portrayed as if Russia and Ukraine had joined hands. "They are trying to create hype as if something as historic as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are taking place, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Vladimir Putin finally sitting across the table," he said.

Fadnavis argued that both parties - Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had weakened themselves due to "appeasement politics", leading to a steady erosion of their vote base. "These are parties that have lost relevance due to their inclination towards appeasement politics and have lost their support base. Their coming together offers no benefit to the people," he added.

'Alliance of Helplessness': More Mahayuti Leaders React

Moreover, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will emerge victorious and that nothing will remain of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Reacting to the alliance between UBT Sena and Raj Thackeray-led MNS ahead of the upcoming BMC polls, she said that they have done nothing for Marathi people. "History will be made because the victory of Mahayuti will be such that nothing will remain of this Mahavinash Aghadi. For selfish reasons, you can do anything, form alliances, and then make big talks. I want to ask what you have done for the Marathi people? Our leader, Eknath Shinde, has given 17,000 houses to the Marathi people and provided many schemes. We will continue to work in the direction of progress," Shaina told ANI.

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat said that the alliance between the Thackeray brothers was out of "helplessness" since Congress and Sharad Pawar's party were not ready to join hands with them. Speaking to reporters here, he said the alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS will not be "beneficial". Taking a dig at the Thackeray brothers, Shirsat highlighted the performance of UBT Sena and MNS in the recently concluded Maharashtra local body elections. "If these people had real strength, why did they suffer such a crushing defeat in the recent municipal council elections? This alliance is formed today due to majboori, as Congress is not with Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar is not with them, so they need someone or the other. Just as a drowning man clings to a straw, in the same way, they (Uddhav Thackeray) want to take the support of Raj Thackeray. However, I don't think this will benefit them much," Shirsat said.

BMC Election Schedule Announced

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)