From free to high-quality healthcare, Arvind Kejriwal's 'shaandaar' promises in Gujarat

Stepping the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign in Gujarat later this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced five guarantees on Monday for overhauling the state's healthcare and raising it to "shaandaar" (magnificent) levels in the national capital.

"Government healthcare services are phased out, people are being forced to rely on private healthcare providers that charge exorbitant fees. In Delhi, we improved the government health system and made treatment available to the public for free," Kejriwal remarked during his fifth visit to the state in less than a month.

Kejriwal started with, "Everyone in Gujarat will receive free and high-quality healthcare,"

"There won't be any discrimination between the wealthy and the poor. Both would be able to obtain high-quality medical care," added Kejriwal.

He referred to the popular neighbourhood clinics that have attracted international acclaim in Delhi by saying, "Every village and ward will have a mohalla clinic as in Delhi."

"The public hospitals' quality will be raised to that of private hospitals. Moreover, new hospitals will be opened," he added.

"If someone has an accident, all of their medical expenses, even if they go to a private hospital, will be fully covered." According to Kejriwal, they have effectively saved 13,000 lives in Delhi.

The vows were the most recent in a series made by the Chief Minister of Delhi as part of the AAP's all-out campaign to make the typically two-way race between the Congress and the in-power BJP in Gujarat a three-way contest this time.

Kejriwal also promised Rs 1 crore in compensation for police officers killed in the line of duty and raised the pay of public transportation workers, urging bus drivers and conductors to encourage passengers to vote for the AAP. A similar outreach to autorickshaw drivers in Delhi had greatly aided the AAP.

Previously, he promised 300 units of free electricity to every household in the state, 10 lakh government jobs and a 3,000 unemployment allowance, tribal community benefits, and a 1,000 monthly allowance for women.

The AAP's promises have been sharply criticised by the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has sparked a nationwide debate on "revdis," or north Indian winter munchies.

Kejriwal has responded, claiming that calling investments in healthcare, education, and public welfare "freebies" is highly unfair.

