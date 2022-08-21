Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress begins process to elect new party chief, party sticks to September 20 schedule

    The process for the election of Congress president got underway on Sunday, with the party's election authority saying it would stick to the schedule of electing a new chief by September 20.

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    Congress party began the process to elect a new party president on Sunday, the party's election authority said it would stick to the schedule of electing a new chief by September 20.  It is up to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to determine the exact date for the election of the Congress head, which may be any day between August 21 and September 20, according to Madhusudan Mistry, the party's Central Election Authority chairman.

    "We'll follow the schedule exactly. The exact dates for the Congress president's election would be set once the CWC approves the election timetable, which we have already sent to the party leadership," said Mistry to PTI.

    According to the report, the CWC decided that the elections for block committees and one member of each Pradesh Congress Committee would take place between April 16 and May 31, 2022, and that the elections for district committee chiefs and the executive would take place between June 1 and July 20, for PCC chiefs and AICC members between July 21 and August 20, and for the AICC president between August 21 and September 20.

    'Self respect is non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections

    According to Mistry, the organisational elections for the Block, District, and Pradesh Congress Committees have been properly finished. However, he said, the Election Authority is now finalising the AICC delegates who will cast their votes in the vital election for the top party position.

    The Working Committee, the party's main decision-making body, will decide on the precise date, he added, noting that a meeting will take place shortly.

    Even though the CWC has vowed to keep to the timeline, former head Rahul Gandhi has continued to show his refusal to run for office, leaving the party in the dark about possible candidates. There is uncertainty over Rahul Gandhi's willingness to compete for Congress president, according to PTI, despite the fact that several members of the party have noted that he seems "disinterested."

    'Country has sufficient stock, no such plan...' Government denies wheat import reports

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
