The Indian Army's WARDEC hosted a seminar in New Delhi, uniting military leaders, academics, and industry to enhance decision-making via wargaming. It highlighted simulation's role in operational planning and future multi-domain battlespaces.

A Wargaming Seminar themed "Enhancing Military Decision-Making through Wargaming and Simulation - Bridging Knowledge and Industry Gaps" was conducted by the Indian Army on Friday at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The seminar, organised by the Wargaming Development Centre (WARDEC), provided a national platform for strategic dialogue, bringing together participants from across India's wargaming ecosystem, including senior military leaders, academicians, strategic thinkers and technology industry experts, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The event underscored the growing importance of wargaming as a critical tool for operational planning, leadership development and doctrinal innovation in contemporary and future multi-domain battlespaces.

Keynote Address on Strategic Wargaming

The seminar was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command. In his keynote address, he emphasised that wargaming is not merely a procedural exercise but a strategic instrument to sharpen judgement, validate assumptions and cultivate adaptive thinking. As per an official release, he highlighted the imperative of embedding simulation-driven analysis within institutional planning processes to enhance operational preparedness, decision superiority and the Indian Army's ability to respond effectively to dynamic operational challenges.

The address also reflected the growing focus on Atmanirbharta in defence, highlighting the Indian Army's commitment to designing, developing and deploying advanced capabilities indigenously, as per the release.

Fostering a Collaborative Ecosystem

The seminar featured in-depth discussions across operational, academic and industrial perspectives.

Military Perspective

From the military perspective, the seminar focused on leveraging multi-domain simulations, institutionalising wargaming as a core professional competency and preparing commanders for complex operational environments characterised by speed, ambiguity and technological disruption.

Academic Perspective

From the academic perspective, the seminar highlighted the role of universities and research institutions in developing human capital, conducting interdisciplinary research in artificial intelligence, data analytics, behavioural sciences and systems engineering; and fostering practitioner-academic collaborations to advance wargaming methodologies.

Industry Perspective

From the industry perspective, the seminar emphasised military-civil partnerships, co-development frameworks and the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data analytics, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality into operationally relevant simulation environments.

Indigenous Software and Technological Showcase

An accompanying exhibition showcased advanced simulation platforms and innovative technological solutions, reinforcing the collaborative ethos and shared vision of the Indian wargaming ecosystem, the release noted.

During the seminar, three indigenously developed software applications by WARDEC were also released. These include Auto Evaluation Map Marking Tool, Combat Decision Resolution - Version 9, and Automated Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield. These applications mark a significant milestone in the Indian Army's journey towards technological self-reliance, offering structured decision-support frameworks for commanders at all levels.

The Path to a Future-Ready Wargaming Ecosystem

The closing session was addressed by Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Doctrine, Organisation and Training, who underscored the importance of a self-reliant, future-ready wargaming ecosystem in supporting doctrinal innovation, analytical evaluation and leadership development.

He emphasised that such an ecosystem is crucial for nurturing anticipatory planning capabilities, preparing commanders for multi-domain operational challenges and ensuring that India remains at the forefront of military thought and technological innovation.

A Commitment to Intellectual Preparedness

The seminar reaffirmed the Indian Army's commitment to complement material modernisation with intellectual preparedness, the release noted. By convening the Armed Forces, academia and industry on a unified platform, it strengthened the foundations of a resilient, self-reliant and future-ready wargaming ecosystem, advancing India's operational capability and safeguarding national security.

The event highlighted the strategic significance of simulation-enabled training, analytical evaluation and decision-support tools in preparing commanders to operate effectively in increasingly complex operational environments and demonstrated India's determination to achieve technological autonomy while fostering collaborative innovation. (ANI)