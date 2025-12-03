A Kanpur bride alleged she was assaulted and thrown out of her in-laws’ home a day after her wedding when they demanded a Royal Enfield Bullet or ₹2 lakh as dowry. Police have registered a case and begun investigating the incident.

In a distressing case of dowry harassment from Kanpur, a newly married woman was reportedly thrown out of her in-laws’ house barely a day after her wedding. The 22-year-old bride, Lubna, was allegedly asked to bring either a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle or ₹2 lakh in cash. When she refused, her jewellery and wedding gifts were seized, and she was physically assaulted before being forced to leave the house. The incident has sparked public outrage, prompting the police to register a case against the groom and his family.

Bride Allegedly Driven Out Over Bullet Motorcycle Demand

Lubna married Mohammad Imran on 29 November and moved into her husband’s home in Kanpur’s Juhi area the following day. However, according to her family, the environment changed abruptly when her in-laws allegedly raised a fresh dowry demand.

Her mother, Mehtab, stated that the family insisted she must bring a Royal Enfield Bullet or ₹2 lakh in cash if she wished to continue living in the marital home. When Lubna resisted, her in-laws allegedly confiscated her cash gifts and jewellery before expelling her from the house.

Family Claims Bride Was Assaulted and Stripped of Her Gifts

Mehtab further alleged that the in-laws not only forced her daughter out but also physically assaulted her. She explained that the bride’s family had already spent several lakhs on the wedding and provided a long list of items, including a television, sofa set, washing machine, water cooler, dinner sets, clothes, and kitchenware made of steel and brass.

She added that had the groom’s family made such demands before the wedding, they would have reconsidered proceeding with the marriage.

Police File Case Under Dowry Prohibition Act

Following Lubna’s complaint, Juhi Police registered a case against Mohammad Imran and his family under the Dowry Prohibition Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Officials have begun an investigation and are recording statements from all parties involved.

DCP South, Deependra Nath Chaudhary, said, “Further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the inquiry.”