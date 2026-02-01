Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers after a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam. An FIR was filed for assault and unlawful assembly. The IYC said it was against a "compromised PM," drawing sharp criticism from BJP.

Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers following a protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the case has been registered under Sections 61(2), 121(1), 132, 195(1), 221, 223(A), 190, 196, 187, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for hurt and assault to a public servant, disobeying a public servant, unlawful assembly and violating prohibitory orders. Additional CP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "The four people detained have been arrested. We have registered an FIR under various sections, including conspiracy, assault on a public servant, disobeying the direction of public servant, unlawful assembly, and common intention..."

IYC Explains Protest, Cites Rahul Gandhi

The protest, organised by IYC cadres, saw party workers removing their shirts at the venue as a mark of dissent. In a statement, the IYC said the protest was against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit."

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said. The demonstration came after Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre, stating, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle -Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Police Probe Conspiracy, Uncover Protest Plan

Later in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers during a protest at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle, and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources.

Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers. Fearing they would be caught during security checks, they changed their plan and wore T-shirts with the printed messages instead. According to Delhi Police sources, the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue carrying black umbrellas with printed stickers. Fearing detection during security checks, they reportedly altered their plan and wore T-shirts displaying the printed messages instead.

The police are investigating the matter as part of a larger conspiracy, including tracing the origin of the printed stickers, sources further stated. Delhi Police sources also said that during the interrogation so far, the protesters stated that they registered online on February 16/17 after an extension was granted for registration. Sources further said that the protesters had arrived in Delhi two days earlier from Bihar and Telangana.

BJP Yuva Morcha Stages Counter-Protest

Following the IYC protest, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha staged a demonstration outside the residence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, raising slogans against him and accusing him of "shaming India." Several activists were detained.

According to police officials, several BJP Yuva Morcha activists were detained as they raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "shaming India".

BJP Leaders Condemn 'Shameful' Protest

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajnath Singh strongly condemned the IYC protest. Condemning the protesters, Chouhan termed it "anti-India," questioning Congress leadership, while Rajnath Singh called the demonstration shameful, asserting it undermined India's global reputation.

"Congress workers didn't just take off their shirts at the AI summit, but they also exposed how Congress is anti-India. This is treason. This is tampering with the image of our country...I want to ask Sonia Gandhi ji and Mallikarjun Kharge ji, is politics bigger than the country for them? Have they signed a secret deal to play with the country's prestige? Is this the real face of Congress? The public will not forgive this," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also criticised and on X said that while the world was watching India host the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Congress party chose to disrupt the event instead of upholding the nation's honour. He condemned the Youth Congress protest, calling it shameful and an attempt to damage India's global reputation. He further alleged that Congress puts political interests above national pride.

"While the entire world was watching India host the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and witnessing our growing global leadership in the fields of technology and innovation, the Congress party chose the path of disrupting the event instead of enhancing the nation's honour. The shameful manner in which Youth Congress workers created a ruckus at the venue by indulging in inappropriate behaviour is not only unfortunate but also an attempt to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage. I condemn this act of the Congress party," Rajnath Singh said on X. He further added, "Whenever India advances on the global stage, the Congress party, instead of standing with the national interest, appears to prioritise political gains. It is extremely regrettable to place partisan politics above the nation's prestige and honour. The people of India understand full well who is committed to making India strong and capable, and who repeatedly attempts to tarnish India's image."

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also slammed the Congress, terming the protest a "national shame," adding that the AI Summit is a global event and not a BJP rally. Rijuju took to his official X account to call out the Congress party for their protest at a "Global Summit", stating that it is not a BJP rally. "...This is a Global AI Summit not a BJP Election rally! Congress Party itself has become a "National Shame" !!," he wrote on X.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation, calling the protest "shameful," while Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged Congress to keep the AI Summit above politics. In a self-made video, Thakur said, "Indecent slogans were raised against PM Modi by the Congress party. What problem does the Congress party have with the development of the nation? To what level will the Congress party stoop to shame the nation? Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation."

Reacting to the protest and criticising the Congress party, Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that the Opposition party must have been intimidated over the grand manner in which the Al summit took place. The Union Minister urged the Congress party to keep the India Al Summit above politics, highlighting the importance of showcasing the country's innovation and global presence.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra slammed the Congress Party for allegedly disrupting the Summit, following a "shirtless" protest. During a press conference, Patra criticised the party as "shameless, topless, and brainless." He called Rahul Gandhi the country's "biggest traitor" for his alleged role in disrupting the high-profile event. (ANI)