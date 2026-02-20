PM Modi expressed grief over the passing of Manipur BJP MLA Vungjagin Valte, hailing his societal contributions. Valte died after being airlifted to Delhi following injuries from an attack amid communal tensions in the state.

Following the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vungjagin Valte from Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his grief, remembering him as an individual who dedicated his life towards the progress of society. The PM posted on his X account, describing Valte as someone who found joy in serving people. "Pu Vungzagin Valte loved serving people and he dedicated his life towards societal progress and well-being. He distinguished himself as an active MLA. His passing is very saddening. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters in this sad hour," he wrote on X. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2024874281667289197?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Attack and Subsequent Health Decline

The BJP MLA was airlifted to Delhi on February 9 in an air ambulance for a medical check-up following injuries sustained in an alleged violent attack amid ongoing communal tensions in the state. It was recently informed by his son, David Mang Valt, that he is suffering from a lung disease. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The day before yesterday, we came to know that he has a lung problem. Now his condition is a little bit stable. He is critical after he suffered from that mob violence. His health is not in good condition for now."

He further explained the circumstances leading to the attack, stating, "Due to the communal crisis between the Kuki, the Maiti, and the Zomi communities, he went to visit the former CM of Manipur. On his way back home, he was attacked by the Arambai Tenggol."

Manipur BJP Pays Tribute

Manipur BJP also posted about the MLA's passing from their official X account and agreed with the PM's sentiment, stating that his words "truly reflect the immense contribution" of Valte. "Hon'ble PM's heartfelt words truly reflect the immense contribution of Shri Vungzagin Valte towards society and public life. His loss is deeply saddening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. Om Shanti," the post read. (ANI)