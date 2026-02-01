Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the Youth Congress for their 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit 2026, saying the 'unruly conduct' undermined India's global image and that the party chose 'disruption over contribution'.

Rajnath Singh Slams 'Unruly' Protest

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday condemned the Congress party over the 'shirtless' protest by Youth Congress workers during the AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, saying such conduct undermines India's global image at a time when the country has emerging as a leader in technology and innovation.

In a post on X, Singh said that while India was hosting the AI Impact Summit and demonstrating its growing technological capabilities to the world, the Congress chose "disruption over contribution." "While the world watched India host the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and witnessed our growing global leadership in technology and innovation, the Congress chose disruption over contribution. The unruly conduct of Youth Congress workers at the venue was deeply unfortunate and reflects a disregard for the dignity of an event of international significance. Such actions risk undermining India's image at a time when the nation is being recognised globally for its progress. I strongly condemn this behaviour," he wrote. https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2024804021182107971

'Politics Above National Interest'

The Defence Minister further emphasised that political differences in a democracy are natural, but they must not come at the expense of national interest or the country's honour on the global stage. "At moments when India is advancing on the world stage, partisan disruptions serve no national purpose. Political differences are natural in a democracy, but they must never come at the cost of the country's honour," Singh said.

He added that citizens can distinguish between those committed to enhancing India's global standing and those prioritising politics over national interest. "The people of India know who is committed to strengthening the nation's global standing and who places politics above national interest," he stated.

Delhi Police Take Action Against Protestors

Meanwhile, Delhi police have booked protestors from the Indian Youth Congress under provisions including voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty and other sections related to defying lawful public order, noting that these sections are non-bailable, sources said.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers was detained by the Delhi Police earlier today. Police sources said that basic legal sections have been added, like criminal conspiracy, defying public order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, among others, but legal provisions are being looked at to add stringent sections.

Investigation Underway

Delhi Police stated it will seek custody of the detained individuals for further questioning. Investigators are working to establish whether the protestors were directed by senior leadership or had confirmed instructions before entering the venue. The police will also determine if there was prior communication with anyone about their planned entry into the premises.

Police sources added that investigators are scrutinising the previous organisational affiliations of the accused, checking for any past records. Their native addresses are being identified to facilitate local-level inquiry and antecedent verification.

The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle, and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources.