A viral Instagram video captures a heartwarming moment as a daughter teaches her mother how to book a cab. The amusing and relatable interaction showcases the mother's learning process and newfound confidence, delighting social media users.

A simple video of a mother learning how to book a cab has made the internet happy for all the right reasons. The movie, posted on Instagram by user Malinivlogs, shows a woman attempting to utilise a cab booking app while her daughter advises her through each step. What begins as a simple technology lesson rapidly evolves into a light-hearted, amusing discussion that many homes are acquainted with.

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The caption on the video reads, “Mom recently learned how to book a cab for herself. She is unstoppable since then.” The line has resonated with viewers for capturing the confidence that comes with learning something new.

The mother can be seen using the app while holding her phone in the video. She says, "Enter destination," to start the conversation.

"Theek hai, karo," her daughter replies. The mother then says, “D mart na? Mini book kardeti hun.” Her daughter quickly steps in and says, “Ruko ruko, destination daala, kahan se pick up karenge voh daala aapne?” The mother replies, “Haan, voh toh usme address hai mera.”

The daughter responds again, “Acha,” as she continues guiding her through the process. The mother smiles as she follows along, trying to understand each step of the booking.

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Viewers were eager to add their thoughts in the comments, calling the exchange nice and familiar. One user commented, “Aunty's expressions and smile are so cute.” Another remark read, "What a wonderful time. My mother recently learnt how to pay with QR codes."

A user said, "My mother recently learned how to turn on the camera during video conversations. Since then, I've seen everything she buys for herself and our home through the rear camera. The look she gets when she turns the camera back on is amazing, and sometimes I have to talk to the floor because she forgets."

Many others expressed affection with comments like “Pookie aunty” and “Big hug to aunty ji,” while one viewer summed it up by saying, “This is so real. Proud of you, ma’am.”