A viral video from Kasol has ignited a major online controversy, showing a group of tourists dancing semi-clothed on top of a vehicle. The footage has drawn widespread criticism and sparked a debate about appropriate tourist behavior in the popular hill station.

A viral video from Kasol has sparked a heated controversy online, with a group of visitors supposedly seen shedding their clothing and dancing on top of a vehicle in the gorgeous highland location.

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The video, which has been extensively circulated on social media platforms, elicited heated emotions from viewers who questioned if such conduct was suitable for a family-friendly tourism area.

Sharing the video, one user wrote, “Kya fantasy hai ye kapde khol ke gaadi par ghoomne ki, wo bhi pahadon mein? Ek baar ke liye beach area mein bhi samajh aa jaye, but mountains? Look at the other tourists around, local women are moving nearby too. What kind of shamelessness is this? This behaviour is nowhere to be defended. A few such people end up tarnishing the image of an entire state."

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As the video gained popularity, many people voiced worries about public behaviour and visitor behaviour in the comments area.

Social Media Reactions

"What else do you expect from people with HR registration?" said a user. Imagine what educated individuals have to witness and go through on a daily basis in HR.

One user commented, “What else you expect from people with HR registration. Literally imagine educated people have to see and experience this everyday in the roads of HR."

Another person suggested that weak enforcement encourages such actions, writing, “They know indian system is f**ked up. Nothing gonna happen to them just 2500 rs fine."

What they perceived as attention-seeking conduct was chastised by others. "Power and money cannot buy you neurones. They are idiots who have enough money to travel and go about in their undies. One remark said, "Cringe."

In addition to the jokes and criticism, other people expressed worries about the impact these instances had on other guests. "I'm sure many people will agree with me, not saying it as a woman but as a person with a family, I have a little fear for my family's safety when I see such people," a woman commented.