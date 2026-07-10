A viral video showing men drinking alcohol in an AC train coach has sparked outrage online. The incident highlights growing passenger complaints about overcrowding, disruptive conduct, and safety issues, causing many to question the state of rail travel in India.

AC coaches on trains, formerly considered the preferred means of long-distance travel in India, are now receiving complaints about overcrowding, disruptive conduct, and safety issues. A new video captured inside an AC coach has revived controversy, with many social media users claiming that such instances are among the reasons consumers are losing faith in rail travel.

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The video, shared on X, shows a group of guys drinking wine inside a train's air-conditioned carriage. Other passengers were visible in the background occupying berths in other compartments, as the men proceeded to prepare alcoholic cocktails and transport them from one bottle to another on the moving train.

The video, which showed a man sitting on a side lower berth, was posted on Instagram by one of them, Pintu Kumar. In order to keep others from witnessing him prepare the drink on the train, he concealed himself behind the curtain. His friends, meanwhile, observed him while he made the beverage. A packet of snacks that were ready to be eaten with the alcohol was also captured on camera.

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Internet Reacts

Social media users have since taken notice of the incident, raising questions about how such behaviour could occur inside an air-conditioned coach that many people travel in with their families, including young children and the elderly. Many also called on the authorities to act right away.

“Inko penalty aisi lagao future m koi himmat na kre wine pine ki or na pi kr chale train mein," wrote a user.

“Rules, laws, morals now only exist in books, not ingrained in Indians," said another user. “In new India, rules don’t exist anymore. It’s about whims & wishes of the bully, forced upon the helpless. One incident of alcohol in train is video recorded & shown here, where lakhs of such incidents occur daily where families suffer & authorities do not care," remarked someone else.