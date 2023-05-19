Mortal remains of Kerala native killed in Sudan conflict brought to Delhi; Funeral on Saturday

Further, the mortal remains of Albert Augustine will be transported to Kochi in the afternoon on Friday and by 8 pm his body will be brought to his home.

New Delhi: The body of Albert Augustine, a native of Kerala's Kannur, who was shot dead during the civil conflict in Sudan, has been brought to Delhi. Further, it will be transported to Kochi in the afternoon on Friday and by 8 pm his body will be brought to his home.

The funeral will be conducted on Saturday morning at Nellipara Church cemetery.

A team of officials led by NORKA Development Officer Shajimon received the body in Delhi.

Albert who was working in Sudan died by stray bullet injury on a day that witnessed violent clashes between the country's army and paramilitaries on April 15.

His wife and daughter were in the flat at that time. Both of them sought refuge in the apartment's basement as the conflict grew more intense and it became impossible to remove the dead body from the scene. The body was later transported to the hospital on the third day with assistance from the embassy.

After weeks of escalating tensions over the intended merger of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army, military head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, violence broke out in Sudan in April.

Explosions and gunfire rang out on the deserted streets of Khartoum, according to witnesses, after the paramilitaries said they were in control of the presidential place, Khartoum airport and other vital facilities.

India had launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate Indians trapped in the conflict-torn Sudan where fighting has broken out between the rebel paramilitary groups and the Sudanese military. According to reports, 99 percent of Indians returned safely to their native land.

