Kerala's senior lawyer KV Viswanathan, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to take oath as SC judges today

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chadrachud on Friday will administer the oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and senior lawyer from Kerala Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan, who have been appointed as Supreme Court judges.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu issued the warrant designating Justices Mishra and Viswanathan as judges of the Supreme Court. The appointments were announced by new Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal via Twitter.

The CJI will administer the oath at 10:30 am in the newly built auditorium of the Supreme Court and the swearing-in function will be live-streamed on the court's website, the apex court said in a statement.



The proceedings can also be viewed on YouTube, it said.



The apex court would regain its full strength of 34 judges, including the CJI, for a brief period as three judges -- Justice K M Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice V Ramasubramanian -- are demitting office during the summer vacation itself.



The Supreme Court Bar Association will be holding a farewell function for these three judges on Friday itself.



With the retirements of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice M R Shah, the current strength of judges in the Supreme Court had fallen to 32 as against the sanctioned strength of 34.



The collegium headed by the CJI on May 16 had recommended to the Centre the names of Justice Mishra and senior advocate Viswanathan as judges of the apex court.



Besides the CJI, the collegium also comprises justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna. The clearance of these two names from the Centre came within two working days.



Viswanathan, upon the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, will become the Chief Justice of India and remain in the post till May 25, 2031.

(With inputs from PTI)

