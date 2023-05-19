Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala SSLC Results 2023: Class 10 results to be announced today; Here's how you can check it

    The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will today declare the SSLC results 2023 by 3 pm after the press conference. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in. 

    First Published May 19, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) exam results will be released by the general education department of Kerala state on May 19. Candidates can check and download their results on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The announcement can be expected around 3:00 PM by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

    Earlier, Kerala SSLC result was scheduled for May 20 but it has been preponed by a day. 

    Here's a step-by-step guide to check Class 10 result 2023:

    • Visit results.kite.kerala.gov.in, the official website.
    • Click SSLC result 2023 once the link has been live.
    • It will take you to the login page where you will have to enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha, etc and click on submit
    • Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen
    • Students can download Kerala SSLC Result 2023 and save it for future reference 

    Students who are not happy with their marks will have the option to apply for re-checking of marks. Those who do not pass the SSLC exam can take the Save A Year or SAY exam as another chance to qualify.  Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 class 10th was held from May 9 to 29, 2023 wherein 4,19,554 students appeared for the exam this year.

    The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the pass percentage, top performers list, and district-specific results on the same day as the announcement of the Kerala SSC Result 2023. Apart from the website, students will be able to download Kerala Class 10th results through SMS and Saphalam app. 

    In 2022, the exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29 from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was 99.26 per cent. Over 4 lakh students registered last year as well. Nearly 4.2 lakh students signed up to take the test in 2021, and 99.47 per cent of them passed.

