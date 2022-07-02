'More plastic waste, bigger the platter': Gujarat cafe to accept payment in plastic

The Junagadh district administration plans to open the Natural Plastic Cafe, which would take plastic payments. As a result, rather than paying their bill with cash, clients of the café will pay with plastic for each food item purchased at the café.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change banned the manufacturing, import, stockpiling, and sale of single-use plastic on July 1. Following the statewide ban, a café in Gujarat has devised an ingenious solution to the problem of plastic trash.

The infrastructure has been given by the administration, but the café will be owned and managed by a group of women from the Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal. The organisation has given Rs 50,000 to the café's growth.

People may bring in their home plastic and buy various goods from the menu based on their weight. The café's rubbish will be delivered to a recycling business that works with the Junagadh authorities.

The café's menu will feature a wide range of meals, including several classic Gujarati favourites like Sev Tameta, Baingan Bharta, Thepla, and Bajra Rotla. The café also serves health-conscious meals prepared with rose, figs, bel leaf, and betel leaf. All of the meals will be served with clay utensils, and the ingredients will be acquired locally.

According to statistics, India produces 3.5 million tonnes of plastic garbage each year. Recognizing plastic pollution, the government has outlawed single-use plastic, such as plastic sticks, straws, plates, cups, and wrappers.

