Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'More plastic waste, bigger the platter': Gujarat cafe to accept payment in plastic

    The Junagadh district administration plans to open the Natural Plastic Cafe, which would take plastic payments. As a result, rather than paying their bill with cash, clients of the café will pay with plastic for each food item purchased at the café.

    More plastic waste bigger the platter Gujarat cafe to accept payment in plastic gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gujarat, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change banned the manufacturing, import, stockpiling, and sale of single-use plastic on July 1. Following the statewide ban, a café in Gujarat has devised an ingenious solution to the problem of plastic trash.

    The Junagadh district administration plans to open the Natural Plastic Cafe, which would take plastic payments. As a result, rather than paying their bill with cash, clients of the café will pay with plastic for each food item purchased at the café.

    The infrastructure has been given by the administration, but the café will be owned and managed by a group of women from the Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal. The organisation has given Rs 50,000 to the café's growth.

    Also Read | Single-use plastic banned in India from today; Know some eco-friendly alternatives

    People may bring in their home plastic and buy various goods from the menu based on their weight. The café's rubbish will be delivered to a recycling business that works with the Junagadh authorities.

    The café's menu will feature a wide range of meals, including several classic Gujarati favourites like Sev Tameta, Baingan Bharta, Thepla, and Bajra Rotla. The café also serves health-conscious meals prepared with rose, figs, bel leaf, and betel leaf. All of the meals will be served with clay utensils, and the ingredients will be acquired locally.

    According to statistics, India produces 3.5 million tonnes of plastic garbage each year. Recognizing plastic pollution, the government has outlawed single-use plastic, such as plastic sticks, straws, plates, cups, and wrappers.

    Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy Agniveer registrations begin know how to apply documents required other details gcw

    Indian Navy Agniveer registrations begin; know how to apply, documents required, other details

    KCR ignores protocol, assigns minister to receive PM Modi in Hyderabad

    KCR ignores protocol, assigns minister to receive PM Modi in Hyderabad

    Uddhav Thackeray expels Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena

    Uddhav Thackeray expels Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena

    MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar meets UK PM Boris Johnson with startup stars of New India

    MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar meets UK PM Boris Johnson with startup stars of New India

    Centre imposes export tax on petrol, diesel, ATF - adt

    Centre imposes export tax on petrol, diesel, ATF

    Recent Stories

    MS Dhoni undergoes Rs 40 treatment for knee problem: Reports-ayh

    MS Dhoni undergoes Rs 40 treatment for knee problem: Reports

    NEET 2022 Admit card expected to release soon exam on July 17 here s how to download gcw

    NEET 2022: Admit card expected to release soon, exam on July 17; here's how to download

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: I don't try to play unidimensional shots - Rishabh Pant after century-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'I don't try to play unidimensional shots' - Rishabh Pant after century

    UGC NET 2022 admit card to be released soon here s how to download gcw

    UGC NET 2022 admit card to be released soon; here's how to download

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Minnesota Timberwolves acquire Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Minnesota Timberwolves acquire Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade

    Recent Videos

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon