Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach

    "On this Rath Yatra, let us pledge to "Say no to single-use Plastic" and preserve our environment clean," Pattnaik also utilised his work to communicate a specific message.

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Puri, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    Sudarsan Pattnaik, a sand artist, has created a beautiful sculpture of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra to honour the mega annual event. On Friday, Pattnaik posted the beautiful artwork he made on the Puri beach to his official Twitter account.

    "Thank you, Jagannath. To commemorate the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. My Puri Beach Sand Art," the post's caption read. It displayed 125 sand chariots, a replica of the grand event celebrated with great pomp and joy in Odisha.

     

    Pattnaik also used his art to convey a special message: "On this Rath Yatra, let us pledge to "Say no to single-use Plastic" and keep our environment clean."

     

    While the festival originated in Odisha, it is widely celebrated throughout the country.

    Since being shared this morning, Pattnaik's post has received over 9,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. As a mark of respect to the deity, most of his followers and other Twitter users wrote "Jai Jagannath."

    Ratha Yatra commemorates Lord Jagannath and his siblings' nine-day stay at the Gundichha Temple, which is held every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha, which falls in June or July according to the Hindu calendar. The festival this year began on July 1.

    Every year, three chariots are built for Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra for the event. As the deities march towards the Gundicha Temple, lakhs of devotees pull these chariots.

    On occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and other dignitaries greeted the people.

    Also Read: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details

    Also Read: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Wishes, quotes, images, Facebook/WhatsApp messages and greetings to share

    Also Read: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: 8 interesting facts about the 16 wheels chariot

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi Putin phone call: India Russia Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    Modi-Putin phone call: Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises helicopter services to pilgrimage, tourist sites ahead of Municipal Elections - adt

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises helicopter services to pilgrimage, tourist sites ahead of Municipal Polls

    Radisson Blu hotel bill for Sena MLAs' 8-day stay was Rs 68-70 lakh

    Radisson Blu hotel bill for Sena MLAs' 8-day stay was Rs 68-70 lakh

    Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator test a success

    Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator test a success

    Single use plastic banned in India from today Know some eco friendly alternatives gcw

    Single-use plastic banned in India from today; Know some eco-friendly alternatives

    Recent Stories

    7 Pictures: Beyonce, mother of 3, goes semi-nude in metallic bikini RBA

    7 Pictures: Beyonce, mother of 3, goes semi-nude in metallic bikini

    Modi Putin phone call: India Russia Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    Modi-Putin phone call: Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: Anfernee Simons signs 4-year-USD 100 million contract with Portland Trail Blazers

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh RBA

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises helicopter services to pilgrimage, tourist sites ahead of Municipal Elections - adt

    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises helicopter services to pilgrimage, tourist sites ahead of Municipal Polls

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon