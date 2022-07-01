Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach

"On this Rath Yatra, let us pledge to "Say no to single-use Plastic" and preserve our environment clean," Pattnaik also utilised his work to communicate a specific message.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a sand artist, has created a beautiful sculpture of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra to honour the mega annual event. On Friday, Pattnaik posted the beautiful artwork he made on the Puri beach to his official Twitter account.

"Thank you, Jagannath. To commemorate the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. My Puri Beach Sand Art," the post's caption read. It displayed 125 sand chariots, a replica of the grand event celebrated with great pomp and joy in Odisha.

Pattnaik also used his art to convey a special message: "On this Rath Yatra, let us pledge to "Say no to single-use Plastic" and keep our environment clean."

While the festival originated in Odisha, it is widely celebrated throughout the country.

Since being shared this morning, Pattnaik's post has received over 9,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. As a mark of respect to the deity, most of his followers and other Twitter users wrote "Jai Jagannath."

Ratha Yatra commemorates Lord Jagannath and his siblings' nine-day stay at the Gundichha Temple, which is held every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha, which falls in June or July according to the Hindu calendar. The festival this year began on July 1.

Every year, three chariots are built for Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra for the event. As the deities march towards the Gundicha Temple, lakhs of devotees pull these chariots.

On occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and other dignitaries greeted the people.

