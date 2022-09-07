Centre aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by the end of 2024

The Union minister said he plans to strictly enforce this rule and will introduce penalties for non-compliance. "The behaviour of the people is very important. We need to change the mindset of the people," he said.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the central government is aiming to reduce road accidents and related deaths by the end of 2024. Further, the transport minister said that the government is planning to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear seat belts to enforce their use.

The union cabinet minister also said the government hoped to finalise a draft for a mandatory six airbags in all cars this year.

Also read: Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023

The Union minister's statement comes days after former chairman of the Tata conglomerate Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash. According to a statement by the local police, Mistry was sitting in the rear seat and did not have his seat belt on.

"Because of this Cyrus Mistry accident we have decided ... an alarm will continue to beep until those sitting in the rear seats put on their seat belts," Gadkari said adding, "There is already an alarm for those in the front seats, and now it will beep for rear seat belts too".

Also read: Mongolian President gifts horse to defence minister Rajnath Singh, names it 'Tejas'

According to a report shared by the World Bank, one person dies every four minutes in road accidents in India.

While it is already mandatory for all occupants in a car in India, the world's fourth-biggest auto market, to wear a seat belt failing which they can be fined, passengers at the back seldom do and enforcement is also lax.

The Union minister said he plans to strictly enforce this rule and will introduce penalties for non-compliance. "The behaviour of the people is very important. We need to change the mindset of the people," he said.

Also read: Coal smuggling case: CBI raids West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 3 houses

In an event, Gadkari also recalled that he had seen clips being used to prevent the beep of seatbelt alarms during his travel in vehicles of four chief ministers in the past year.

"Let me tell you something new. I travelled with chief ministers of four states during the past year. I sit in the front seat and use the seatbelt. I found a clip placed where the seatbelt is buckled. I scolded the driver. I am talking of the vehicles of four chief ministers, not talking of the common man. The seatbelt was fastened at the back. I told the driver to take it out and start the vehicle till then and then I put on the seatbelt," he said.

He said rules are being made that this is captured on camera and a fine is imposed if the seatbelt is not fastened.

He said such clips can be found with some drivers and the passenger on the front seat does not use the seatbelt and the clip is used to prevent the sound of the alarm.