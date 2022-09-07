Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by the end of 2024

    The Union minister said he plans to strictly enforce this rule and will introduce penalties for non-compliance. "The behaviour of the people is very important. We need to change the mindset of the people," he said.

    Centre aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by the end of 2024 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the central government is aiming to reduce road accidents and related deaths by the end of 2024. Further, the transport minister said that the government is planning to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear seat belts to enforce their use.

    The union cabinet minister also said the government hoped to finalise a draft for a mandatory six airbags in all cars this year.

    Also read: Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023

    The Union minister's statement comes days after former chairman of the Tata conglomerate Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash. According to a statement by the local police, Mistry was sitting in the rear seat and did not have his seat belt on.

    "Because of this Cyrus Mistry accident we have decided ... an alarm will continue to beep until those sitting in the rear seats put on their seat belts," Gadkari said adding, "There is already an alarm for those in the front seats, and now it will beep for rear seat belts too".

    Also read: Mongolian President gifts horse to defence minister Rajnath Singh, names it 'Tejas'

    According to a report shared by the World Bank, one person dies every four minutes in road accidents in India.

    While it is already mandatory for all occupants in a car in India, the world's fourth-biggest auto market, to wear a seat belt failing which they can be fined, passengers at the back seldom do and enforcement is also lax.

    The Union minister said he plans to strictly enforce this rule and will introduce penalties for non-compliance. "The behaviour of the people is very important. We need to change the mindset of the people," he said.

    Also read: Coal smuggling case: CBI raids West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 3 houses

    In an event, Gadkari also recalled that he had seen clips being used to prevent the beep of seatbelt alarms during his travel in vehicles of four chief ministers in the past year.

    "Let me tell you something new. I travelled with chief ministers of four states during the past year. I sit in the front seat and use the seatbelt. I found a clip placed where the seatbelt is buckled. I scolded the driver. I am talking of the vehicles of four chief ministers, not talking of the common man. The seatbelt was fastened at the back. I told the driver to take it out and start the vehicle till then and then I put on the seatbelt," he said.

    He said rules are being made that this is captured on camera and a fine is imposed if the seatbelt is not fastened.

    He said such clips can be found with some drivers and the passenger on the front seat does not use the seatbelt and the clip is used to prevent the sound of the alarm.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023 - adt

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023

    Income tax officials conduct raids pan-India against unrecognised political parties, linked funding AJR

    Income tax officials conduct raids pan-India against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

    Mongolian President gifts horse to defence minister Rajnath Singh, names it 'Tejas' AJR

    Mongolian President gifts horse to defence minister Rajnath Singh, names it 'Tejas'

    Rear seat occupants not wearing a seat belt will be penalised Nitin Gadkari after Cyrus Mistry death gcw

    Rear seat occupants not wearing a seat belt will be penalised, says Gadkari

    Coal smuggling case: CBI raids West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 3 houses AJR

    Coal smuggling case: CBI raids West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 3 houses

    Recent Stories

    Apple event 2022 With iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max tech giant likely to phase out physical SIM card slots gcw

    Apple event 2022: With iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, tech giant may phase out physical SIM card slots

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023 - adt

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023

    Asia Cup 2022: What scenarios can India still qualify for the Final?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022: What scenarios can India still qualify for the Final?

    WBJEE counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today here is how to check gcw

    WBJEE 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today; here’s how to check

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details - adt

    JEECUP 2022: Registration process for counselling starts today; know important dates, other details

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon