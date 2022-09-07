Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here

Ahead of the Yatra, Gandhi paid floral homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter's tomb in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday. Later today, he would go to Kanyakumari to start the Yatra.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra begins on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spend the next five months living in a shipping container. The Yatra will have 118 permanent members and will travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering over 3,750 km through 12 states and arriving at its destination in 150 days.

These 'homes,' essentially large freight containers, have sleeping beds, toilets, and even air conditioners (in some of them). With the temperature and environment changing throughout the journey, arrangements have been made with the possibility of intense heat and humidity.

As per new reports, citing sources, nearly 60 such containers have been prepared and sent to Kanyakumari, where a village has been established to house all these containers. Every day, the container will be parked in a new location in the shape of a village for the night. Full-time Yatris who stay with Rahul Gandhi will eat and socialise together.

The Congress leaders who will be present are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The three Chief Ministers will present the national flag to rally participants. The Yatra's preliminary list of participants includes Congress Youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera, and former Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla.

The padayatra will arrive in Kerala on September 11 and will stay for 18 days before arriving in Karnataka on September 30. The Yatra will last 21 days in Karnataka.

