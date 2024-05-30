Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Money laundering case: Delhi court issues notice to ED on CM Kejriwal's bail plea

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Thursday (May 30) issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the bail plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has directed the central probe agency to submit its response to Kejriwal's plea by Saturday.

    In addition to the regular bail plea, the court has also sought the ED's response on Kejriwal's request for interim bail on medical grounds. Kejriwal has asked for a one-week interim bail citing health issues.

    Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju alleged several omissions in the bail plea and requested a minimum of two days to file a detailed reply, stating the need to "bring everything on record."

    Raju pointed out that Kejriwal's health concerns did not prevent him from participating in the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, suggesting the bail plea was strategically timed to limit the ED's response time. "His conduct doesn't entitle him for any orders today," the ASG argued.

    Kejriwal is currently on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court, which lasts until June 1. The Delhi court has scheduled the hearing for the interim bail application on June 1, while arguments on the regular bail application are set for June 7.

    Earlier, the Supreme Court registry declined urgent listing of Kejriwal's plea for a seven-day extension of his interim bail to undergo medical tests. The registry stated the plea was not maintainable since Kejriwal had the option to seek regular bail from the trial court.

    Kejriwal has requested an extension of his interim bail to undergo several medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, due to "sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels," which could indicate serious health conditions such as kidney issues, cardiac ailments, or cancer.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 3:27 PM IST
