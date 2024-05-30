Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche car crash: Police to recreate accident digitally using AI tools; all you need to know

    The accident, which took place on May 19, involved a 17-year-old teenager, son of a prominent Pune-based builder, driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol. His high-speed collision with a bike resulted in the fatalities, calling for an intense public outcry.

    The Pune Porsche car crash incident, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals, has sparked nationwide attention, leading Pune Police to use cutting-edge AI tools for a digital recreation of the horrific accident. According to a senior police official, this marks the first use of AI technology by the police force, typically reserved for murder investigations and body identification.

    The accident, which took place on May 19, involved a 17-year-old teenager, son of a prominent Pune-based builder, driving recklessly under the influence of alcohol. His high-speed collision with a bike resulted in the fatalities, calling for an intense public outcry.

    In a bid to reconstruct the events leading up to the tragedy, the police intend to digitally map the route taken by the teenager from his residence to various locations, including Cosie Restaurant and Blak Club in the Mundhwa area, culminating in the accident site in Kalyani Nagar. This intricate digital recreation aims to provide a comprehensive visualization of the crime scene, augmenting evidence comprehension for investigators.

    Utilizing AI-simulated models and advanced software, the police plan to input CCTV footage and spot photos to generate 3D images and walkthroughs, offering a detailed reconstruction of the accident sequence. The collected CCTV footage from the accident area is expected to be pivotal in this endeavor.

    This initiative underscores the growing role of AI technology in law enforcement, with police departments nationwide increasingly leveraging AI tools to solve complex cases. Earlier this year, Delhi Police successfully employed AI to solve a murder mystery, generating a lifelike image of an unidentified deceased individual, which ultimately led to the identification of the victim.

    The Pune Porsche car crash case, which has triggered a wave of public outrage, has also drawn attention to legal proceedings, particularly concerning the teenager's bail release and the subsequent arrests of his father and grandfather for obstruction of justice. As the investigation unfolds, the integration of AI technology promises to shed new light on this tragic incident, offering hope for enhanced clarity and justice.

