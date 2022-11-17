Morbi bridge collapse: Civic body owns up to tragedy, says 'bridge shouldn't have been opened'

On Wednesday, the high court came down heavily on the civic body over delay in filing an affidavit, giving details of how the collapse occurred, despite two notices.

Gujarat's Morbi civic body has taken responsibility for the collapse of a suspension bridge in the city that killed over 130 people last month, a document shows.



In an affidavit, the Morbi Municipal Corporation contended before the Gujarat High Court that "the bridge shouldn't have been opened."

When the matter was taken up for hearing on Wednesday morning, the court said it would impose a cost of Rs 1 lakh if the civic body did not file the affidavit the same evening.

On Tuesday, the court slammed the civic authorities for handing over the contract for the operation, maintenance and repair of the Morbi bridge, which collapsed on October 30 killing 135 people, to a private party.

It also called out the state government for the manner in which the one-and-a-half-page agreement was signed between the Morbi municipality and Oreva in March this year for the maintenance and repair of the bridge.

It should be noted that only nine staff members of the company have been arrested, while the top management, which signed the Rs 7 crore project, has not faced any action, nor have any officers been held accountable.